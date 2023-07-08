Bethany Man Arrested In Connection To 2021 Murder

By: News 9

-

Edmond Police have taken Joseph Taylor into custody on a first-degree murder complaint around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Related: Bethany Police Identify Suspect In Connection To 2021 Murder

Taylor is accused of killing his uncle, Clifton Taylor, in 2021.

Edmond Police said they stopped Taylor for jay walking. Police then ran his name and found the warrant for his arrest.

Taylor was a transient, living between Oklahoma City and Spencer, Oklahoma.

"At approximately 6:30pm on 07-07-23 Joseph Taylor was arrested by the Edmond Police Department on a complaint of first-degree murder," Deputy Chief of the Bethany Police Department Chad Meek said in a press release. "We would like to thank the public and all the assisting agencies for their help in apprehending this suspect."