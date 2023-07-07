Loved Ones Honor Life Of Teen Killed In Moore Shooting

Those who knew Kemaj McHenry wore his favorite colors, red, white and black, to the Temple and Sons Funeral Home to honor his life.

His mom Shanelle said she'll remember the jokes he would make and also his infectious smile.

On June 25, Kemaj was hit several times in a drive-by shooting.

Before the shooting, Moore Police said one of the suspects, Mariah Hunter, was set to fight a girl.

The two other suspects, Martinez Johnson, and Jarelle Johnson, thought they saw someone with a gun near where the fight was supposed to happen, so they started shooting before driving away.

Records show they drove back to Oklahoma City and dumped the guns near Lake Hefner.

Meanwhile, Kemaj was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away the next day.

Now, the three teenagers have been charged with murder.

Shanelle said she is planning to go be at every hearing for the people responsible for taking her son’s life.

She’s hopeful justice will come in the future.

But on this day, she said she’ll think about the smiling moments she had with her son and the support from everyone.

The three teenagers charged with Kemaj’s murder are expected back in court July 25. They each sit on a $2 million bond.