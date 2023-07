By: News 9

Man Allegedly Tries To Escape Courtroom Before Being Arraigned In Cleveland County

A man who allegedly escaped arrest is now back in police custody.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said Ethan Fox was in court last Wednesday.

Before being formally arraigned, Fox pushed an officer out of the way and ran out of the courtroom.

Fox is now facing charges of attempted escape from arrest or detention on top of the charge for assault with intent to commit a felony in November of 2020.