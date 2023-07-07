State Unveils New Website Offering Resources To Oklahoma Families


Friday, July 7th 2023, 9:39 am

By: News 9


The State of Oklahoma has unveiled a new state website offering resources for Oklahoma families.

The new website, called Life, provides resources for pregnancy, parenting, adoption and financial assistance.

"We wanted to become the most adoption friendly state in the nation." Gov. Kevin Stitt said. "Provide better resources to mothers throughout their pregnancies, support fathers, non-profits and faith based organizations."

The website's launch comes one year after Gov. Stitt created the Help task force, which aimed to create ways to better support crisis pregnancy centers in Oklahoma.

Crisis pregnancy centers do not offer abortion-related services, and instead attempt to persuade pregnant women from seeking an abortion.

For more information on the new website, click here.
