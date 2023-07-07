Oklahoma Congressman Talks State's Foster Care System Crisis


Friday, July 7th 2023, 9:27 am

By: News 9


LUTHER, Okla -

Oklahoma's U.S. Representative Republican Stephanie Bice will be in Luther, Oklahoma on Friday to talk about the state's foster care system.

Congresswoman Bice will be at the Anna's House Community Center near Westminster and Covell Road at noon.

Bice is expected to talk about the need to recruit more foster families in our state.

On average more than 6,500 children are in state custody at any given time.

Since the pandemic, there has been a decrease of 34% in families opening to fostering a child.
