Halfway Through Albuquerque Series, OKC Dodgers Win 1, Drop Back-To-Back Games

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Dodgers finished up the first three games of their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes, having won Game One but fell behind on Games Two and Three.

After a 7-4 win, followed by a 4-5 loss against the Isotopes, the Dodgers faced game three of the series looking to recover.

Albuquerque came out strong however, earning a run in the first inning an six additional runs in the top of the third alone. The Dodgers were able to put up just a single run that same inning.

The Dodgers were able to tie the score at 7-7 heading into the ninth inning, but two runs by the Isotopes allowed them to walk away with a 9-7 finish in their favor.

The series continues Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Games Five and Six are on Saturday and Sunday.