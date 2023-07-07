By: News 9

Police, SWAT Arrest 1 After Shots Fired In Moore

Police and SWAT responded to a dispute with shots fired near Northwest 27th Street and North Shields Boulevard.

Police said that this was a dispute between two groups in which gunfire was exchanged.

One group fled while one person barricaded themselves into their apartment.

According to police, no one was injured in this incident.

The suspect who was barricaded in the apartment is now in police custody, police said.

Both Moore and Norman SWAT were on the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.