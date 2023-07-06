The Carpenter Square Theatre Returns With Performances In New Location

The Carpenter Square Theatre opened in 1984, but in theatre terms, it has been dark for two years. Tomorrow night the lights come back on in their new location.

“But there is something about live theatre that is just so special,” said Rhonda Clark, executive artistic director for The Carpenter Square Theatre.

The Theatre got its name from their first location, the Carpenter paper company warehouse.

“We were there at the Carpenter paper company, then we renovated a two-story department store,” said Clark.

All and all there have been about five locations for the theatre, and with each location came new challenges.

“Devastating flood in 2010, and so we had to move out of that, really quick,” said Clark.

Then in 2021 there was the fire to the storage building for all their set pieces, costumes and props.

“What it did was decimate over 30 years of collected items,” said Clark.

During the pandemic the theatre tried some virtual performances but eventually had to shut down performances two years ago.

For four years they have been in search of a more permanent location and then they walked in a warehouse at 1009 West Reno.

“When we first came here this was pretty much just an open space,” said Clark.

But they all knew it was something special.

“This space has potential. Now your average person might walk in and go, what, it’s a big dirty warehouse,” said Clark.

They began work, specifically designing the space to their needs.

“A wonderful space for costumes and props. The dressing rooms are really beautiful accommodations for the actors,” said Clark.

There’s even a local artist exhibit, a concession stand and a break room. All in preparation for the first performance tomorrow night.

“I hope I don’t break down and cry, but it’s not sad tears, it is thrilled tears,” said Clark.

Unfortunately, tickets for tomorrow night’s performance are all sold out, but there are plenty of opportunities throughout the month of July. For tickets and performance information, call the box office (405) 232-6500, please leave a message or email business@carpentersquare.com.