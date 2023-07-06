Police Release Body Camera Footage From Deadly Edmond Restaurant Shooting

By: News 9

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments police responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at an Edmond restaurant.

The suspect, Brandon Houston, 22, shot multiple rounds inside an Edmond Wingstop on June 28, killing Dorian Johnson, police said.

Johnson was an employee at the store near East 33rd Street and South Broadway.

The following statements can be heard on the body camera footage released:

"Was there a shooting here?"

"Can you tell me where the suspect went? You didn't see anyone run out?

"Hey man, I've got a subject laying here."

Houston is facing a first-degree murder complaint, and investigators believe the attack was targeted