Caught On Camera: Suspected Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters, Wheels From Funeral Home Vehicles

Thieves ripped off a southwest Oklahoma City funeral home and left the business without transportation for services.

The owners of the business are asking for the public’s help identifying the thieves who were caught on camera. The Cruz Family Funeral Home located near Southwest 25th and Harvey Avenue is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

“I was very shocked,” Rosa Mendrano, a funeral home employee, said. “I couldn’t believe it.” That was Mendrano's initial reaction when she arrived at work last Friday.

“I noticed the car is sitting on a tree stump, this thick around and this big,” Mendrano said.

Two suspects used the large tree stump as a jack to rip off the wheels from the funeral home's Tahoe. The vehicle was used to transport grieving families to and from services. The thieves also targeted a company van.

“Our van is a flower car which we use to transport flowers,” Mendrano said.

The SUV's wheels were not the only big-ticket parts stolen. Mendrano said the catalytic converters were taken off both vehicles.

“Which is pretty expensive from what I know,” Mendrano said.

Cameras also caught a getaway car standing by for the suspects to load the wheels.

“All this crime in this area needs to completely stop,” Mendrano said.

Medrano said this was a big hit for a business that has only been open one month.

“It’s not fair for us that we wake up every single day and work very hard,” Mendrano said. “And we’re trying to get somewhere in life.”

Mendrano and the other employees will use their personal vehicles to keep the business running until they find a better solution.

“We are going to just do the best we can,” Mendrano said.

Mendrano said the Tahoe may be totaled due to extensive damage to the frame. They are waiting for the insurance company’s damage estimates.