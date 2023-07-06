MitchellTalks Energy: Oklahoma Secretary Of Energy & Environment Ken McQueen


Thursday, July 6th 2023, 4:05 pm

By: Scott Mitchell


OKLAHOMA CITY -

It’s a MitchellTalks Energy exclusive interview with Oklahoma Cabinet Secretary of Energy and Environment Ken McQueen. In this conversation with Sec. McQueen, we’ll discuss Oklahoma’s entry into the field of carbon storage and why we have a distinct advantage in the available workforce. Plus we’ll update the progress on the HALO project, a bipartisan, three-state partnership between Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma that seeks to create a clean hydrogen fuel hub.
