OHP: 11-Year-Old Dead After ATV Crash In Woods County

By: News 9

An 11-year-old is dead after an ATV crash that happened Wednesday in Woods County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:37 p.m. near County Road 310 and Custer Road, near Waynoka.

The ATV was traveling fast northbound on County Road 310 from Custer Road when the vehicle departed the roadway and rolled three quarters of a turn before coming to rest on top of the 11-year-old driver, OHP said.

The driver was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead Thursday morning, according to troopers.