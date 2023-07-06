OHP: 11-Year-Old Dead After ATV Crash In Woods County


Thursday, July 6th 2023, 12:16 pm

By: News 9


WOODS COUNTY, Okla. -

An 11-year-old is dead after an ATV crash that happened Wednesday in Woods County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:37 p.m. near County Road 310 and Custer Road, near Waynoka.

The ATV was traveling fast northbound on County Road 310 from Custer Road when the vehicle departed the roadway and rolled three quarters of a turn before coming to rest on top of the 11-year-old driver, OHP said.

The driver was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead Thursday morning, according to troopers.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 6th, 2023

July 6th, 2023

July 6th, 2023

July 5th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 7th, 2023

July 7th, 2023

July 6th, 2023

July 6th, 2023