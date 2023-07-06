OU Professor, Wife Sentenced To Prison For Federal Grant Fraud

Thursday, July 6th 2023, 4:47 am
A University of Oklahoma professor and his wife were sentenced to prison for fraud involving federal grants.
Federal prosecutors said Shaorong Liu, who teaches chemistry at the university, was convicted of lying to the United States Department of Energy in order to cash-in on grants.
Liu and his wife have been ordered to spend a combined three years in prison, and pay back more than $2 million in restitution.
