Metro Man Accused Of Preying On Child For Years

A metro business owner is accused of preying on a child and recording it.

Shane Duckworth is now in jail and charged with more than a dozen crimes in Canadian County.

According to investigators, for years Duckworth spun a web of lies and invented fictitious people to manipulate his victim.

According to court filings, Oklahoma City Police began investigating Duckworth last month after a woman reported he had been abusing her for more than a decade.

According to an affidavit the woman told police Duckworth "began by touching her," as a child and over the years the abuse "began progressing sexually."

Then, as a teenager, according to the charge document, she said Duckworth told her "they could make a lot of money from sexually explicit photographs and videos."

The victim told police Duckworth began by telling her there was a woman named "Crystal,” who had a lot of clients who were willing to pay a lot of money to see her virginity be taken," and that "Crystal" had a male client who "wanted a sugar baby."

In the affidavit, the victim said Duckworth took her to an Oklahoma City hotel where he attempted to take her virginity and recorded it. The woman said Duckworth told her her sugar daddy had paid for the room. Police later determined the room had been checked out by, and paid for, by Duckworth.

The victim told investigators while she never spoke to or saw "Crystal" or her alleged sugar daddy, Duckworth told her they had paid him $50,000 for a contract she and Duckworth had to uphold in exchange for “lewd photographs and video content."

News 9 called Duckworth's business but could not get through.

Duckworth is currently being held on an $875,000 bond.