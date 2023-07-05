‘She’s The Heart Of Del City’: Local Woman Takes On Many Jobs For Her Community

-

Pam Finch has a lifelong love for Del City, and that is evident by her fingerprint all over the town.

Her family moved to Del City when she was six years old, and from the beginning there was something special about the town.

“It’s a small town, the people here are amazing. They are so good,” said Finch.

When she took over her family’s flower and gift shop the business grew, and so did her love for Del City.

“I never thought that I could make a living off of it, it was just something fun and to experience, but I love it,” said Finch.

However, when she’s not running the store, she’s in council meetings, as Ward 2 councilwoman and vice mayor of Del City, a position she was handpicked for.

“I just thought she was doing a great job, and I just said man this lady ought to be the vice mayor, she’s the one I chose to run things when I go out of town,” said Del City Mayor, Floyd Eason.

Pam also puts her work into the beautification committee.

“We have our city signs with flowers in them, and I’ll go help them clean out flower beds. We do have a community garden in my ward,” said Finch.

She also serves as the chairperson for economic development and she’s always looking for ways to help her city grow, but not grow too big.

“My husband told me one time, he’s like honey, you’re not going to make this the city of Mayberry, and I was like no, but I can get close,” said Finch.

Finch wears many hats for the city she loves.

“I love chaos,” said Finch.

“She’s the heart of Del City, there’s nobody in Del City that has a bigger heart than Pam. And every place she goes people are always hugging her, nobody ever hugs the mayor,” said Mayor Eason.

“We’re just a small spec on this earth and if we can contribute or give back in some small way, we should,” said Finch.

Now Pam doesn’t consider anything she does a big deal, but for the residence her service is irreplaceable.