3 Charged With Child Neglect After Children Found Living In Filth

Two parents and a grandmother are now arrested and charged with child neglect after three kids under the age of four were found covered in human waste.

Police arrested Steven Kittle, his mother, Robin Kittle and his wife, Lindsey Pratt.

Police originally came to the house for Steven Kittle after he was charged with Child Sexual Abuse, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that the officer “could smell a strong odor of urine and feces” while approaching the residence.

Three children lived in this residence including a four-year-old, one-year old and 18-month-old.

Police conducted a welfare check on the children and their living condition.

Court documents say that investigators showed up to rooms filled with feces and cockroaches crawling everywhere, and inside the trailer, six dogs and one cat.

Police say the home's "air was thick and musty, which made breathing difficult."

As Police walked through the house, they noticed holes. Steven's wife, Lindsey Pratt, said that Steven has anger issues.

She also "pulled a screwdriver out of the wall and stated she did not know why it was there," according to the affidavit.

As for the children, police saw the one-year-old with dried feces on their hands and through their hair and face. A cockroach was later pulled from his ear.

Pratt told police that the children were often locked in their room for 20 hours a day. Robin Kittle said that the children were not always locked in the room, but were still not allowed to leave, according to the affidavit.

The three children are in DHS custody.