No Major Organs Hit: Boy In Accidental Shooting Recovering At OU Health

A 12-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his older brother in Choctaw on Tuesday suffered a through-and-through wound, police said.

The bullet did not hit any major organs, said Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall. The boy was stable as of Wednesday and a decision could be made Friday on whether surgery is necessary.

Police originally said the boy was 8 years old. But they told News 9 on Wednesday that the child is actually 12.

The 12-year-old was accidentally shot by his 14-year-old brother in the parking lot of the Walmart near Northeast 23rd Street and North Henney Road in Choctaw. The shooting happened at about 2 p.m., Marshall said.

The 14-year-old shot his younger brother once in the chest while both boys were inside a minivan, Marshall explained. The victim was conscious and talking when first responders arrived. A Choctaw police officer who is also a trained EMT sealed the entrance and exit wounds, said Marshall. An ambulance then took the boy to OU Health's trauma center in Oklahoma City.

Investigators said the boys are relatives of an Oklahoma City Police Department employee. However, it was unclear if the gun was a service weapon. Marshall said the gun was inside the vehicle, but its exact origin was under investigation.

The Oklahoma City Police Department employee related to the boys was not at the Walmart when the shooting happened, investigators said. Rather, the children were with another relative. The two boys were inside the van while the adult was in the store, said Marshall.

"Apparently, an adult was inside shopping. Once the shooting occurred, the 14-year-old called and came out,” Marshall said.

Marshall said there is no further information until the investigation is complete. When that happens, the police will issue a news release.