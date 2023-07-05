City Council To Vote On Project To Transform 2 Historic Oklahoma City Buildings

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Council will vote on a $4.2 million tax allocation for a development project involving two historic downtown buildings.

The city council presentation said that the buildings are currently mostly vacant office spaces.

The Harlow Project would turn the two buildings into apartments. The buildings are located at 101 Broadway and 100 Park Avenue in downtown Oklahoma City.

The construction is set to include 265 apartment units, 4,900 square feet of retail space and about 3,400 square feet of office/retail space.

Amenities will include: co-working booths and lounges, a bar and lounge for residents, conference rooms, a fitness studio with virtual training equipment, a game room/activity area, complimentary pet spa, and a hospitality area.

Developers with the project said rent will be more affordable in comparison to other apartments in the metro.

City council will hold a public hearing and vote on July 18.