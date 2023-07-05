Police Search For Man Accused Of Engaging In Sexual Acts With A Minor

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said they are searching for a man accused of engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

Police said they are searching for 60-year-old David Marchant, who is wanted after he violated his conditional bond by cutting his ankle monitor.

Merchant is facing 14 counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 16, according to police.

Police said they are offering up to $1,000 in reward for information on his whereabouts.

Tips can be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 405-235-7300 or by clicking here.

