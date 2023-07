By: News 9

'Troll Apartment' Sells For Nearly Double the price

A unique apartment in California sold for well above the asking price.

The so-called "troll apartment" is a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment located beneath the road and over the arch of a bridge.

It was listed for an asking price of $250,000 and sold for $430,000.

The real estate agent did not identify the buyer, but said he is a retired teacher who worked at a local high school.