By: News 9

A gas leak prompted a short evacuation Wednesday at a Midwest City mobile home park.

The gas leak happened near Southeast 29th Street and Post Road.

The Midwest City Fire Department said a 2-inch line was hit, and Oklahoma Natural Gas is working on it.

Firefighters said they have since cleared the scene.

Dave Richardson with Midwest City Fire said he believes that the residents have been allowed back into their home.