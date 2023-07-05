EMSA Ends Its Medical Heat Alert

By: News 9

-

EMSA has ended its Medical Heat Alert due to a drop in heat-related illness calls.

The alert was initially issued on June 22 following five suspected heat-related illnesses the previous day.

EMSA issues a Medical Heat Alert when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls within 24 hours.

They are still maintaining their general Heat Alert until temperatures and/or heat-related calls decline.