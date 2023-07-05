Severe Storms Back In The Forecast, Large Hail And Damaging Winds Possible

-

For the Oklahoma City metro, there's a very slight chance for isolated storms later today. Along the boundary to the north, severe storms are possible and more likely.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main concern.

Wednesday night, a complex of storms will roll in from the northwest. These could be big wind producers as well.

Our team of trackers will be out Wednesday evening, and we will keep you updated.

Wednesday night, the lows will drop into the 60s, and highs on Thursday will only climb into the 80s.