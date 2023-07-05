Severe Storms Back In The Forecast, Large Hail And Damaging Winds Possible


Wednesday, July 5th 2023, 12:49 pm



OKLAHOMA CITY -

For the Oklahoma City metro, there's a very slight chance for isolated storms later today. Along the boundary to the north, severe storms are possible and more likely.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main concern.

Wednesday night, a complex of storms will roll in from the northwest. These could be big wind producers as well.

Our team of trackers will be out Wednesday evening, and we will keep you updated.

Wednesday night, the lows will drop into the 60s, and highs on Thursday will only climb into the 80s.  
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 5th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

June 26th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 5th, 2023

July 5th, 2023

July 5th, 2023

July 5th, 2023