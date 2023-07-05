By: News 9

Links Mentioned On July 5, 2023

Oklahoma Health Department Seeks Input On WIC Program

The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Woman, Infants and Children (WIC) program is asking for input from individuals about the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program Operations.

For more information and to share your input, click here.

Volunteers Needed For Beep Baseball World Series In Norman

Volunteers are needed for the Beep Baseball World series that is taking place on July 25 in Norman.

For more information and to register, click here.