‘She Was A Very Uplifting Spirit’: Son Remembers Mother Who Drowned At Lake Stanley Draper

A drowning at Lake Stanley Draper left one woman dead over the holiday weekend. Misty Hutchinson’s family is now speaking out.

"She was a very uplifting spirit,” Hutchinson’s son, Justis Guttann, said. “Very welcoming, she loved everybody."

Misty drowned Saturday night at Lake Stanley Draper, leaving her family in shock.

Related: Police Identify Body Found On Lake Stanley Draper

"It's been hard to process everything, but I’m getting through it with the love of my sister and my wife,” Justis said. “Just leaning on family."

He said it's the unknown that's unbearable.

"I believe it was an accident but that's what's hurting me the most,” he explained. “I want somebody to blame, but there's nobody to blame."

"The husband and wife had gotten separated at the lake," Officer Eric Long with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. "The wife had wandered off, which was not unusual according to witnesses."

Witnesses also said alcohol was a factor, but the investigation is still ongoing.

"Alcohol intake obviously increases on a holiday weekend which causes a lot of problems, possibly even somebody getting disoriented and falling into the water," he said.

Officer Eric Long said safety should always be the priority.

"We want you to be out on our lakes. We want you to be enjoying the weekend and the wonderful weather but we also want you to keep accountability of your loved ones," he said .

Justis shared the same sentiment: "I never want anybody to go through what my family has been going through the last couple of days because it's heartbreaking," he said. "Doesn't matter if you've been swimming for years or you think you're strong. If you're going to the lake just please wear a life jacket."

Justis said his family has a long road ahead and any support means the world.

"If you can, please donate but if not, it's the thought that counts," he said.

Click here to donate to Hutchinson’s GoFundMe.