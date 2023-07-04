Mother Charged With Neglect After Child Found Wandering Duncan

By: News 9

A woman has been charged with child neglect after leaving her child home alone for 8 days, according to Duncan Police.

Duncan Police said they found a child walking alone through town in June, and that Brittney Williamson initially told police her coworker was watching the child.

Williamson later confessed to leaving the child home alone, Authorities said.

Williamson has been booked into the Stephens County Jail on a charge of child neglect.