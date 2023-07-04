Edmond LibertyFest Offers Food And Fun On Fourth Of July

By: News 9

-

One of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the Oklahoma City metro will begin soon as Edmond's LibertyFest Parade is set to start.

The LibertyFest Parade, which starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, is a tradition spanning over 50 years, routinely drawing in large crowds.

Around 30,000 are expected to turn out, and over 100 parade floats are scheduled to pass through town.

Ayers Street, Broadway and University Drive will be closed for the parade route, and any cars on those streets will be towed after 7 a.m.

Citylink buses will continue their routes to help ferry parade-goers, and while hydration stations will be set up at various locations over the parade route, guests should still bring water.

Later in the day, there will be a firework display at 9:45 p.m. Haver Park.