OKC Dodgers Drop 1, Win 5 Against Sugar Land, Return Home For Albuquerque Series

Tuesday, July 4th 2023, 6:20 am
The Dodgers are set to return to Oklahoma City, fresh off a five-game win streak after facing the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
The team now prepares to play against the Albuquerque Isotopes at home to begin a six-game series.
The Isotopes are 32-49 for the season so far, and also look to continue their own five-game win streak they earned against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
Tuesday night's game begins at 7:05 p.m., with a post-game fireworks show following shortly after the game's conclusion.
Visitors can also buy the "Stars and Stripes" hats worn by Dodger players and coaches at the stadium.
