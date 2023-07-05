Charges Filed Against Canadian County Man Accused Of Molesting A Child

By: News 9

Charges have been filed against a Canadian County man accused of molesting a child.

Shane Duckworth has been charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, one count of manufacturing child pornography, three counts of forcible sodomy and one count of pattern of criminal offenses.

Canadian County court documents said Duckworth had been abusing the victim since they were in 2nd or 3rd grade and happened over several years.

When the victim turned 15, she said that Duckworth had told her that they could make a lot of money from sexually explicit photos and videos, the documents reported.

The documents report Duckworth told the victim a work friend referred him to someone, "Crystal," who had clients that would be interested in the photos and videos.

Duckworth told the victim that the photos and videos were being used to pay off debt through a contract, the documents reported.

The requests for the photos and videos continued for multiple times a month when the victim reached high school, the documents said.

The documents said another subject became involved, who was said to be a client of "Crystal." The victim said she knew of the man's name as "Brian" but never met or spoke with him, only through the Facebook Messenger app, the documents reported.

Duckworth told the victim they had a $50,000 contract to uphold when the photos and videos were requested, the documents said.

The victim said she also received gifts from "Brian" that would include lingerie, clothes and inexpensive gifts, the documents reported. The victim told Duckworth that she didn't want to do this anymore, but he told her they had to pay "Brian" off.

Duckworth also took out several thousands of dollars from the victim's savings account throughout the years to pay "Brian" back, the victim said in the documents.

The victim said she felt guilty and continued following the requests, the documents said. The documents report the victim said there were over 100 photos and less than 100 videos that were taken by Duckworth with his cell phone.

The victim provided investigators with a series of Facebook messages that showed Duckworth requesting the content from her, the documents said.