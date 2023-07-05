Water Main Break Shuts Down Parts Of NW Oklahoma City Street For Weeks

Wednesday, July 5th 2023, 9:22 am
A water main break that happened Monday night is shutting down parts of a roadway in northwest Oklahoma City for weeks, according to city officials.
The 24-inch line burst near Northwest 56th Terrace and Meridian Avenue, causing a sinkhole.
Some nearby residents were without water until Tuesday morning.
The city said crews are working to repair the roadway as fast as possible.
This is a developing story Refresh this page for details.
July 5th, 2023
