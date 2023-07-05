By: News 9

Water Main Break Shuts Down Parts Of NW Oklahoma City Street For Weeks

A water main break that happened Monday night is shutting down parts of a roadway in northwest Oklahoma City for weeks, according to city officials.

The 24-inch line burst near Northwest 56th Terrace and Meridian Avenue, causing a sinkhole.

Some nearby residents were without water until Tuesday morning.

The city said crews are working to repair the roadway as fast as possible.

This is a developing story Refresh this page for details.