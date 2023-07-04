OKC Road Is Closed While Firefighters Respond To Water Main Break


Monday, July 3rd 2023, 7:31 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a water main break Monday night near Northwest 56th Terrace and Meridian Avenue.

Meridian avenue will be temporarily closed between Northwest 63rd and Northwest 50th Street.

Crews, including the Oklahoma City Water Department, are trying to locate the break.﻿

Residents in the area are expected to have low water pressure.

This is a developing story Refresh this page for details.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 3rd, 2023

June 7th, 2023

May 31st, 2023

May 22nd, 2023

Top Headlines

July 5th, 2023

July 4th, 2023

July 4th, 2023

July 4th, 2023