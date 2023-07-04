OKC Road Is Closed While Firefighters Respond To Water Main Break

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a water main break Monday night near Northwest 56th Terrace and Meridian Avenue.

Meridian avenue will be temporarily closed between Northwest 63rd and Northwest 50th Street.

Crews, including the Oklahoma City Water Department, are trying to locate the break.﻿

Residents in the area are expected to have low water pressure.

