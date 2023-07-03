Sassy Mama: Canning Salsa


Monday, July 3rd 2023, 4:11 pm

By: News 9


News 9's Sassy Mama has an easy salsa mix for your 4th of July celebrations—and a way to preserve those leftovers.

5-7 large tomatoes, core removed

4 cloves garlic

1 large onion, cut into quarters

1 bunch cilantro

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1-2 jalapeño peppers (or omit if you don't like spicy; add more if you do)

Place all the ingredients, except for cilantro, into an instant pot bowl and cook on high pressure for 10 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to spoon solids from the bowl into the blender and pulse with 1 bunch fresh cilantro. Add salt and pepper to taste if needed. Store in an airtight container or process according to proper canning procedures. 

For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.
