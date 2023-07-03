Sassy Mama: Canning Salsa

Monday, July 3rd 2023, 4:11 pm
News 9's Sassy Mama has an easy salsa mix for your 4th of July celebrations—and a way to preserve those leftovers.
5-7 large tomatoes, core removed
4 cloves garlic
1 large onion, cut into quarters
1 bunch cilantro
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1-2 jalapeño peppers (or omit if you don't like spicy; add more if you do)
Place all the ingredients, except for cilantro, into an instant pot bowl and cook on high pressure for 10 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to spoon solids from the bowl into the blender and pulse with 1 bunch fresh cilantro. Add salt and pepper to taste if needed. Store in an airtight container or process according to proper canning procedures.
For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.
July 3rd, 2023
