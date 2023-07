By: News 9

EMSA Honors Fallen First Responders With Memorial And Procession

EMSA held a memorial and procession Monday afternoon for fallen first responders.

The memorial is honoring 59 EMSA workers who have died while on the job.

The EMSA Honor Guard presented the colors and a wrapped EMS memorial ambulance.

This is a national procession put together by the National EMS Memorial Service.

EMSA has provided advanced life support ambulance services in Oklahoma since 1978.