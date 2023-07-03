Displaced Fireworks Cause House Fire In SE Oklahoma City


Monday, July 3rd 2023, 12:45 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City firefighters are reminding everyone it's illegal to set off fireworks in the metro after crews said discarded fireworks caused a house fire overnight. 

Firefighters responded to the scene near Southeast 66th Street and Interstate 35.

Firefighters said the heat melted the siding of a nearby home, causing about $45,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported.

Oklahoma City Police have a hotline to report illegal fireworks through July 6. Call 405-297-2222 to report.
