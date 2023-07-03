Edmond Announces Closures At Hafer Park In Preparation For LibertyFest

By: News 9

-

The City of Edmond said there will be two closures at Hafer Park as crews set up for LibertyFest

Starting Monday, the two parking lots next to the baseball fields will be closed so a staging area and safety zone can be set up for the fireworks show.

Then on Tuesday, all of Hafer Park will be closed to make sure people are safe while enjoying the show.

For a list of events happening across Oklahoma City on the Fourth of July, click here.