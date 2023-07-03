Edmond Announces Closures At Hafer Park In Preparation For LibertyFest


Monday, July 3rd 2023, 10:01 am

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

The City of Edmond said there will be two closures at Hafer Park as crews set up for LibertyFest

Starting Monday, the two parking lots next to the baseball fields will be closed so a staging area and safety zone can be set up for the fireworks show.

Then on Tuesday, all of Hafer Park will be closed to make sure people are safe while enjoying the show.

For a list of events happening across Oklahoma City on the Fourth of July, click here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 3rd, 2023

July 2nd, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 29th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 3rd, 2023

July 3rd, 2023

July 3rd, 2023

July 3rd, 2023