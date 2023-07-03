Police Identify Body Found On Lake Stanley Draper


Monday, July 3rd 2023, 2:15 pm

By: News 9


Police have identified the body that was found Saturday on Lake Stanley Draper.

Oklahoma City Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Misty Hutchinson.

Police said a swimmer found a person in the water at around 6:30 p.m. after noticing they were unresponsive and pulled them out.

RELATED: Unresponsive Person Pulled From Lake Stanley Draper

A GoFundMe has been setup to help pay for funeral expenses for Hutchinson. To donate, click here.
