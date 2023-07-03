Police Identify Body Found On Lake Stanley Draper

Monday, July 3rd 2023, 2:15 pm
Police have identified the body that was found Saturday on Lake Stanley Draper.
Oklahoma City Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Misty Hutchinson.
Police said a swimmer found a person in the water at around 6:30 p.m. after noticing they were unresponsive and pulled them out.
RELATED: Unresponsive Person Pulled From Lake Stanley Draper
A GoFundMe has been setup to help pay for funeral expenses for Hutchinson. To donate, click here.
July 3rd, 2023
July 3rd, 2023
July 3rd, 2023
July 3rd, 2023