Person Struck By Vehicle In Northwest Oklahoma City

By: News 9

-

One person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle at around 11 p.m. on Sunday in northwestern Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene near Northwest 10th Street and Whispering Oak Road.

Officers said the driver did stop, but OCPD said they do not believe the driver is at fault.

OCPD said the area is very dark, and it’s unlikely that the pedestrian was seen by the driver.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.