EMSA To Honor Fallen Responders In Oklahoma City

By: News 9

EMSA is set to honor 59 fallen responders as the EMS Memorial Procession makes a stop in Oklahoma City on Monday.

The cross-country procession marks the countdown to the National EMS Memorial Service and Weekend of Honor later this month.

The procession recognizes the responders who died in the line of duty.

The procession will last from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and will include a presentation of the colors.