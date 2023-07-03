EMSA To Honor Fallen Responders In Oklahoma City


Monday, July 3rd 2023, 4:31 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

EMSA is set to honor 59 fallen responders as the EMS Memorial Procession makes a stop in Oklahoma City on Monday.

The cross-country procession marks the countdown to the National EMS Memorial Service and Weekend of Honor later this month.

The procession recognizes the responders who died in the line of duty.

The procession will last from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and will include a presentation of the colors.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 3rd, 2023

July 3rd, 2023

July 3rd, 2023

July 3rd, 2023

Top Headlines

July 3rd, 2023

July 3rd, 2023

July 3rd, 2023

July 3rd, 2023