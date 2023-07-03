Water Safety On Area Lakes A Priority For OHP During Fourth Of July Weekend

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking lake-goers to be mindful of water safety through the holiday-extended weekend.

“We emphasize on curving the issue with people that are consuming alcohol too much or have something else and operating boats on water,” said Trooper Ryan Griffith with Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The annual efforts are part of Operation Dry Water.

OHP announced on its Facebook that in the week prior to the holiday, it had already arrested three people for boating under the influence.

“Just make sure they have their safety equipment, and they are behaving themselves,” Griffith said.

On Sunday, the beaches of Arcadia Lake were packed with hundreds of families.

“We’re just going to go out here and ride on the jet skis for a little bit,” said Jordyn Jackson, who was spending time with her family.

Her brother brought along his jet skis for the family to use.

“I fell in the lake, but it’s all good,” he said. “I got a big swallow of it, hope I am not sick later. But we [are] good.”

Alcohol is the leading cause of boat-related fatalities.