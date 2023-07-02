Fire Crews Extinguish Commercial Fire In Downtown Oklahoma City On Sunday


Sunday, July 2nd 2023, 6:57 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a commercial fire in the downtown area just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Crews had to force entry into the vacant building near Lee and California, and they faced some challenges.

Firefighters say the building used "gasoline walls," which are a petroleum-based material.

But they quickly got the fire under control and no one was injured.

So far, no word how the fire started.

