Fire Crews Extinguish Commercial Fire In Downtown Oklahoma City On Sunday

Sunday, July 2nd 2023, 6:57 pm
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a commercial fire in the downtown area just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Crews had to force entry into the vacant building near Lee and California, and they faced some challenges.
Firefighters say the building used "gasoline walls," which are a petroleum-based material.
But they quickly got the fire under control and no one was injured.
So far, no word how the fire started.
