Signs Of Heat-Related Illness And When You Should Call 911

The heat wave has EMSA warning about signs to look for if you or someone you know is dealing with a heat-related illness.

Signs of heat exhaustion include headaches, nausea, feeling light-headed, cramping and body aches.

All of those symptoms, plus someone who has stopped sweating, means they are in the early stages of heat stroke.

If you or anyone you know are experiencing these symptoms after being outside, call 911.