'We Love What We Do': Navy, Marine Corps Showcase Skills At Tinker Air Show In Front Of Thousands

The air show was back in Oklahoma City, attracting tens of thousands to Tinker Air Force Base over the weekend.

"Shows like this and really shows anywhere-- the best part is the people," says Blue Angels Flight Leader, Alex Armatas.

The Tinker Air Show returned to the metro after a four-year hiatus with a well-known headliner.

"Day in and day out most, people don't get to see what the Navy and Marine Corps do, so our job is to showcase that teamwork and professionalism," says Armatas, describing the mission of the Blue Angles flight team. "It's especially exciting for us to get to come to a place that may not get to see the Navy and Marine Corps very often."

Alongside the Blue Angles, the Tinker Air Show had hours of impressive air shows and activities for the whole family, including a demonstration from pilots at Altus Air Force Base.

"We do a refueling demonstration where we fly across show center a hundred feet back from a tanker," says Major Emily Barkemeyer, who pilots a KC-46.

She and her team showcased complicated maneuvers used to refuel planes midflight.

"We absolutely love what we do,” she says. “Just a blessing for all of us."

Pilots from next door and abroad, all with the same goal at the Tinker Air Show.

"Hopefully leave a good impression and inspire somebody," says Armatas.

They hope to inspire and influence a new generation of pilots.

"I'm just so excited to walk around and say you know I’m a woman flying these planes and to all these little girls like you can do this too," says Maj. Barkemeyer.

"Best scenario for us it that elementary or high school student sees this team and its inspires them to strive for that culture of excellence and that service to country in one form or another," says Armatas.