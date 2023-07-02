By: News 9

Standoff Stemming From Mental Health Crisis Ends With Man In Custody, OCPD Says

-

A standoff with a man that police say was threatening to hurt himself and others at the McClendon Whitewater Center on Sunday ended peacefully after an hour of negotiating, authorities say.

Several Oklahoma City Police officers were seen at the boathouse around 4:30 p.m. on Riversport Drive near the Oklahoma River.

Police said at the scene that a man with a knife threatened himself and others. Staffers called 911 and police responded, evacuating nearby areas and engaging with the man.

After an hour of negotiations, police said the man put his weapons down. He was taken into custody without incident.

OCPD said the man had something strapped to his chest, but they do not believe it was anything explosive.

Officers are sweeping the building and parking lot of the center as a precaution.

OCPD confirmed there were no injuries associated with the standoff.

---

