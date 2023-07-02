Oklahoma Highway Patrol Working To Prevent Drunk, Impaired Boating On Fourth Of July Weekend

By: News 9

Safety Tips For Boating, Fireworks This Fourth Of July Weekend

Thousands of people are celebrating the Fourth of July weekend on the lake setting off fireworks.

This year, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is participating in Operation Dry Water, working to stop drunk or impaired boating.

OHP says alcohol is the leading cause of boating fatalities, and that the department has had three arrests in the last week for people boating under the influence.

The State Health Department also released a few safety reminders for the holiday weekend.