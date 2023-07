By: News 9

Shooting Injures 1 After Dispute At NE Oklahoma City Cigar Lounge; Suspect In Custody

A man was shot in the chest and the suspect has been arrested after a dispute Saturday night at a cigar lounge, police say.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers responded to an assault call at 405 Cigars near NE 23rd and NE Grand Blvd.

Police said two males got in a dispute about a football game when one of them shot the other in the chest.

OCPD said at the scene the victim was stable and the suspect is in custody.