By: News 9

Riversport OKC Breaks Ground On $1.4M Expansion Set To Open In Spring 2024

-

Riversport OKC broke ground on it's $1.4 million bike park expansion on Saturday.

Riversport says this is only phase one and the final product will include a new bike plaza, trail expansion, community garden and outdoor classroom.

The Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park expansion is expected to open in spring 2024.