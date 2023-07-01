Oklahoma Alzheimer's Association Shares Tips For Caregivers Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

-

Fourth of July fun is without its worries for most.

But this year, Alzheimer’s caregivers worry about the higher temperatures and loud noises.

“I would just encourage families to plan ahead, be nimble, make sure to dress them in light clothing, take fans if you're going to be out, look for shade, always make sure you have air conditioning available,” said Jessica Hogner with the Oklahoma Alzheimer’s Association.

Heat can wear down anybody fast: but people with Alzheimer’s may not know or be able to communicate their fatigue or dehydration soon enough to get the help they need. That’s why vigilance from others plays a role in keeping loved ones with Alzheimer’s safe during the holiday weekend.

“Alzheimer’s and dementia is affecting not only the people living with the disease, but [also] our caregivers,” Hogner said.

Martha Rains knows the holiday awareness well. She has been a caregiver education coordinator in the Tulsa area for almost two decades.

“We’ve talked a lot about that in support groups and newsletters and things like that,” she said about the holiday preparedness tips.

Rains also recommends people check in on elderly neighbors, some of whom may have early onset dementia but still be living independently.

“Offer them some water or something,” she said. “If you see them outside, just touch base with them from time to time. Make sure they’re doing ok.”

For more information, check out the OAA's Facebook page in the link below.