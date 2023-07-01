Oklahoma City Thunder Announce Deal With Vasilije Micić, Summer League Roster

By: News On 6, News 9

The Oklahoma City have announced a deal with Serbian basketball player and two-time EuroLeague champion Vasilije Micić.

The deal, worth $23.5 million, will add Micić to the Thunder's roster starting next season, along with existing teammates NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and star point guard Josh Giddey.

The Thunder also released the roster for 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League in Utah, which runs July 3-6.

Chet Holmgren, the top pick for OKC in 2022, is expected to make his debut along side both Jaylin and Jalen Williams, rookie Keyontae Johnson and former Sooner Tanner Groves.

OKC's top pick Cason Wallace is not on the Utah roster.

