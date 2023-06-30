‘I Don’t Know If I Should Be Alive’: Norman Officer Shocked By Downed Power Lines

-

Strong damaging wind gusts left a Norman neighborhood dark and without power. Harley Rhynes said he called 911 after a power line fell in his backyard.

“The sound was very, very loud of the electricity when it would shoot out of that wire,” Rhynes said.

Rhynes said the fire department showed up that night and, in the morning, they were gone.

“There were no wires on the ground but there was a wire hanging from the air that was hanging from a tree. It was higher than I could reach,” Rhynes said.

So, he started his Father's Day plans prepping to spend his day off with his family. He picked up his tomato cage and that's the last thing he remembers. When he woke up, he was at Integris Baptist Medical Center.

“I don't know if I should be alive. God brought me through for a reason, but this place right here has a big part to do with it,” Rhynes said.

Rynes said he's thankful for his neighbors. He said the man that lives behind him saw him lying on the ground, dragged him to safety and alerted his wife.

“This really changed our lives. I'm so thankful to the Lord that he's alive,” Vilma Rhynes said.

Rhynes believes the electricity hit the cage before going through his shoulder exiting through his left hand and feet.

“I'm thankful I have 10 fingers and 10 toes,” Rhynes said.

There's still a line down in his yard.

OG&E sent News 9 a statement:

“OG&E is continuing its investigation but initial findings indicate the line was down due to a large tree branch that fell during the storms that swept across our service area the weekend of June 18 and June 19. We care about the safety of our customers which is why we regularly and frequently share safety tips with customers including that they should always assume any downed power line may still be energized and hazardous.”

They also shared these tips with customers:

Guidance for Customers

Assume any downed power line is hazardous, it may still be energized - please stay away from them and anything they are touching. Please do not drive over a downed power line. Report a downed power line by calling 800-522-6870. The public should avoid areas impacted by the storms so that our crews can work safely and quickly to restore power to customers who are without service. OG&E customers can quickly report and monitor outages: Use our free mobile app to submit a report (available on iOS and Android) Submit a report online at OGE.com/outages Text OUT to 32001 if signed up for myOGEalerts Call 405-272-9595 (OKC metro) or 800-522-6870 (all other areas)

Despite the pain, Rhynes said the overwhelming support from family and friends brings him relief.“Every time I've opened my eyes I've seen one of them,” Rhynes said.

As a Norman police officer, he's used to helping others. He said it might take a while, but he plans to go back to work.

Now, the tables are turned.

“Today I'm not a cop. Today, I’m a survivor, so I’m going to cry a little bit,” Rhynes said.