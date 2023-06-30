2-Year-Old Dies From Fentanyl, 2 Charged With Child Neglect

By: News 9

-

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of two people now charged with felony child neglect after the death of a two-year-old girl.

The cause of death, according to court documents, was fentanyl.

According to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, neither Olivia Webb nor Afton Yeatman have been processed.

Court documents say in August of last year, the toddler was rushed to the hospital unresponsive. She died 2 days later.

Investigators say Webb admitted to giving her daughter as much as 50 milligrams of benadryl at night to help with sleep.

But the final medical examiners report in February listed fentanyl intoxication as the cause of death, which sped up the Oklahoma City Police investigation.

According to those charging documents, Webb left her child at her parents’ house to go to court.

After 10 or 15 minutes investigators say her boyfriend, Yeatman, walked in and said the child didn’t look good and that her lips were blue.

Police say Yeatman later told medics she “needed Narcan because she may have gotten into his fentanyl.”

No additional charges are being brought currently.

Zero to life is the range of possible punishments for this charge.